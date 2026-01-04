zkSync (ZK) Price Tops $0.0331 on Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, zkSync has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $221.97 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync launched on June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,962,949,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is zksync.mirror.xyz. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,962,949,013.56420076 with 10,613,350,294.75706133 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.03288425 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $16,060,259.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

