Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.59 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $64.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.80 or 0.00014046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91,147.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.15 or 0.00702322 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00009813 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.20 or 0.00546582 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.93 or 0.00477169 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00090453 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,989,291 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
