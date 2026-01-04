Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Position Boosted by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $48,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,906,000. Addis & Hill Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $17,550,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VV opened at $315.19 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $319.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.83. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

