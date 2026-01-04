GAM Holding AG Buys 3,868 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock worth $164,601,839. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stores Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $167.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 399.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.