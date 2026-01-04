WT Wealth Management Buys 22,523 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.71% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months. ULST was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.