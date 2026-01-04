WT Wealth Management Takes Position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,919.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 4.3%

PPLT opened at $194.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.04. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $225.71.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

