Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.