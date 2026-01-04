Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after buying an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $120,041,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Roblox by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 16,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $1,598,317.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 370,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,467.68. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 371,404 shares of company stock worth $35,879,439 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

