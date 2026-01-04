Frax (FRAX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $278.26 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $278.26 million and $349.67 thousand worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 21st, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 280,263,537 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.com. Frax’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

