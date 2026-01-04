Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 78,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of GILD opened at $121.60 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,958,962. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,855,192. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

