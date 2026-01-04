Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 585665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 1,722 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This represents a 34.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after buying an additional 176,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 124.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after buying an additional 513,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.