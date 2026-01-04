NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $192.93 and last traded at $188.85. Approximately 146,272,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 154,689,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.50.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,936,474 shares of company stock worth $354,356,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

