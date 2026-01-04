NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $192.93 and last traded at $188.85. Approximately 146,272,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 154,689,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.50.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Surge in China H200 demand and investor positioning ahead of CES is boosting near-term revenue visibility and helped lift the stock as traders rotated back into chip winners. Nvidia stock jumps over 3 today: what’s driving early-2026 rally?
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s big strategic moves — including the reported ~$20B Groq asset deal and executive hires — signal market-share consolidation in AI chips and lower long-term competitive risk, supporting upside expectations. Nvidia: $20B Groq Deal, Valuation, And More (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Software/stack expansion — the SchedMD acquisition and open?source focus strengthen NVIDIA’s ecosystem play, making its hardware more sticky and expanding TAM beyond chips. NVIDIA (NVDA) Expands AI Leadership with SchedMD Acquisition and Open-Source Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor rally and favorable analyst commentary (sector hitting highs) are lifting NVDA as part of an AI-driven rotation into chipmakers and infrastructure names. Chip stocks rally to start 2026 after third-straight winning year
- Neutral Sentiment: Company spending spree (large deals, licensing, hires) signals aggressive growth and ecosystem buildout — positive for long-term leadership but raises near-term cash/deployment questions. Nvidia’s massive spending spree: Here’s what to know
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming CES keynote (and Jensen Huang’s previews) is keeping sentiment elevated as investors position for product/partnership announcements; this can amplify volatility around the event. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang talks about his company’s latest innovations at CES 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Margin sustainability concerns: multiple analysts and features question whether rising competition, pricing pressure and big licensing/acquisition costs could compress NVDA’s historically high margins. That risk weighs on forward multiple assumptions. How Can Nvidia Sustain Its Margins?
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and valuation narrative: coverage highlights intensifying rivalry (Google, AMD, Broadcom) and continued debate over a potential AI “bubble,” which could amplify profit?taking if macro or earnings signals disappoint. Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom Are Facing Off. How the 2026 AI Chips Battle Is Shaping Up.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.
NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,936,474 shares of company stock worth $354,356,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.