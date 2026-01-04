Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $11.18 Million Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,928 shares during the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk makes up 1.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 1,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE:TLK opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4,514.03) million for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia’s largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company’s core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom’s product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

