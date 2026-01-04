InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 168.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 124.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,102,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 611,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

