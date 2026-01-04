Sims Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $XYLD

Sims Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up about 5.8% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sims Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.53.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

