10,481 Shares in Argan, Inc. $AGX Purchased by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Argan comprises approximately 0.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Argan by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 118.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $1,230,201.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,210,883.91. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.37, for a total value of $3,093,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,626.22. This trade represents a 32.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,693 shares of company stock worth $14,367,409 in the last 90 days. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Glj Research upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.20.

Argan Price Performance

AGX opened at $325.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $399.30.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $251.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

Featured Stories

