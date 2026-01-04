Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 589,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 148,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Stock Down 12.5%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Azincourt Uranium Inc and changed its name to Azincourt Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.