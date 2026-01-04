TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading 11.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.8750. 5,061,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,499,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.85.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,025,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,765.59. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TMC the metals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TMC the metals by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications.

