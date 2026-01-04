LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.55. 316,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 246,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRX. Leerink Partnrs raised LB Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Leerink Partners began coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

LB Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Institutional Trading of LB Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

Featured Stories

