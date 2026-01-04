Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPH opened at $32.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $756.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

