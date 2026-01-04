Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $31,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.34. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

