pufETH (PUFETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.04 Thousand

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $101.81 million and approximately $16.04 thousand worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for $3,341.23 or 0.03649599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,353.35 or 1.00169430 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 30,470 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 30,472.33882624. The last known price of pufETH is 3,336.62034075 USD and is down -17.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,207.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

