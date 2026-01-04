Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $41.46 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,494.93 or 1.00009758 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91,353.35 or 1.00169430 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,986,004 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is goatchan.xyz.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,986,003.985273. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.03995522 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $8,942,328.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

