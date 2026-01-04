Gnosis Price Reaches $138.99 on Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $138.99 or 0.00152407 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $366.84 million and $4.54 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,253 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

