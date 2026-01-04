Nano 1-Day Volume Hits $662.64 Thousand (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $99.76 million and $662.64 thousand worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,224.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.74 or 0.00708052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.03 or 0.00554863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.70 or 0.00477744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00090634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00014096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

