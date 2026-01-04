Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $9.50 Million in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 679.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,842,000 after purchasing an additional 978,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $54,933,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $32,304,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $8,976,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,541,520.92. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE BYD opened at $86.10 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 3.15%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.