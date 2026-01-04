InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 3,252 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,993,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,771,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chubb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,137,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $302.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $3,133,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE CB opened at $310.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $315.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.16 and its 200-day moving average is $284.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

