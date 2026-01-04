The Boeing Company $BA Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.16. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.92.

In other Boeing news, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

