Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.
Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.
Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.