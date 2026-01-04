Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.