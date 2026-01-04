U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Separately, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

AUGO opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -84.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92.

Aura Minerals ( NASDAQ:AUGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.90). Aura Minerals had a positive return on equity of 93.74% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business had revenue of $247.83 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUGO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

