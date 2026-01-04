Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $675,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,107,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,140,000 after buying an additional 51,543 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,297,000 after buying an additional 255,787 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA VGT opened at $755.98 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $760.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.34.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.