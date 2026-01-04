U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 56,700 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited $DRD

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 88.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of DRD stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DRD. Wall Street Zen downgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD to $36.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD (NYSE: DRD) is a South African gold producer focused on the retreatment of surface tailings from historic mining operations on the Witwatersrand Basin. The company recovers fine gold particles from low?grade tailings using an integrated, carbon?in?leach (CIL) processing circuit that is designed to maximize yield and minimize environmental impact. DRDGOLD’s operations are centered on sustainable resource utilization, transforming previously discarded material into saleable gold doré bars.

The company operates two primary tailings retreatment facilities on the West Rand and East Rand of Gauteng Province.

