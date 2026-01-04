Critical Survey: Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) and Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Yunhong Green CTI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $84.28 billion 3.93 $15.97 billion $6.85 20.70 Yunhong Green CTI $17.95 million 0.55 -$1.50 million ($0.31) -11.58

Analyst Ratings

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Yunhong Green CTI. Yunhong Green CTI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procter & Gamble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Procter & Gamble and Yunhong Green CTI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 0 10 13 0 2.57 Yunhong Green CTI 1 0 0 0 1.00

Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus target price of $171.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than Yunhong Green CTI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Yunhong Green CTI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunhong Green CTI has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Yunhong Green CTI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 19.74% 32.63% 13.53% Yunhong Green CTI -3.76% -7.78% -3.07%

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Yunhong Green CTI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home care segment consists of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items. The company also offers packaging films and custom film products for food, and other commercial and packaging applications; and container products, as well as assembles and sells Candy Blossom product line. It primarily serves various retail outlets, including general merchandise stores, discount and drugstore chains, grocery chains, card and gift shops, party goods stores, and florists and balloon decorators. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors and wholesalers, retail chains, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Yunhong CTI Ltd. and changed its name to Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. in August 2023. Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, Illinois.

