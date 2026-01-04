South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) versus Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Head-To-Head Review

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Free Report) and South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Energy & Technology has a beta of 16.58, indicating that its share price is 1,558% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Bow has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Energy & Technology and South Bow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 South Bow 2 10 2 0 2.00

Profitability

South Bow has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.94%. Given South Bow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

This table compares Energy & Technology and South Bow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A -15.92% 41.96% South Bow 16.84% 15.13% 3.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy & Technology and South Bow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.72 million 4.83 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A South Bow $2.12 billion 2.74 $316.00 million $1.59 17.51

South Bow has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Summary

South Bow beats Energy & Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

