American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.2778.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

American International Group Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE AIG opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in American International Group by 2,473.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

