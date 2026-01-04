SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Novartis AG $NVS

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 82.4% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $138.50 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $292.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HC Wainwright lowered Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

