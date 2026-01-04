SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

SPLG opened at $80.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

