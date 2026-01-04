Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 210,976 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,976 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,989,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,949,000 after purchasing an additional 171,718 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 568,955 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 141,066 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 896,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after acquiring an additional 109,483 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 766,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 387,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VIST. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 target price on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.68 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.