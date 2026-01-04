Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. $RCAT

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 4.9% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Red Cat by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Red Cat by 407.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Cat by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Red Cat by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCAT opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.48. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

RCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Red Cat from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

