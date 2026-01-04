Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 6,617 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $252.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.