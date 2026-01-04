Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $344.39 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $323.73 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 15.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on AON in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.18.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

