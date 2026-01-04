Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $1.91 Million in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. FFG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 32,308 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.0%

CG opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.04. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

