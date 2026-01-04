Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 122.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,003,000 after buying an additional 97,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

