Analyzing SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and SmartKem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -44.38% -23.12% -18.88% SmartKem -6,262.36% -610.88% -199.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of SmartKem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 2.75 -$36.58 million ($0.29) -5.36 SmartKem $80,000.00 89.80 -$10.33 million ($2.27) -0.52

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and SmartKem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SmartKem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartKem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Valens Semiconductor and SmartKem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00 SmartKem 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.93%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than SmartKem.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartKem has a beta of 5.24, meaning that its stock price is 424% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats SmartKem on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company's product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About SmartKem

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

