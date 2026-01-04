DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded DPM Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th.

DPM Metals Stock Down 0.5%

DPMLF stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. DPM Metals has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 39.03%.The firm had revenue of $267.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DPM Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPM Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

