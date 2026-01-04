Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $363,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,136.72. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $219,860.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,212,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,462,000 after acquiring an additional 163,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 64,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.10%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

