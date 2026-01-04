Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) vs. Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Head to Head Review

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Quanex Building Products has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latham Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products $1.84 billion 0.38 -$250.81 million ($5.49) -2.80 Latham Group $508.52 million 1.45 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -63.30

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Latham Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Latham Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanex Building Products. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quanex Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products -13.65% 12.46% 5.03% Latham Group -2.07% -2.80% -1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quanex Building Products and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products 1 1 1 0 2.00 Latham Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.17%. Latham Group has a consensus target price of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Quanex Building Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Latham Group.

Summary

Quanex Building Products beats Latham Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

