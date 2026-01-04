DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.73. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

