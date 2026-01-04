Brokerages Set Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $96,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

