Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.5455.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Methanex by 1,244.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 131.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEOH opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.73. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.82 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

